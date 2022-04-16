Saltsman Sr., Cleo, 75, passed away Saturday, April 9 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Cleo was a retired production worker for Brown & Williamson, a security guard for Brantley, a loving husband, father, papaw, brother, uncle and a friend.
Preceeding him in death are his parents, Roy and Alma Saltsman; sisters, Wilodine and Wilma “Topsy;” and brothers, Elvis and Lannie Saltsman.
Left to cherish Cleo’s memory is his wife of 56 years, Shirley; sons, Cleo Jr. (Kim), and Roy Lee (Shane) Saltsman; grandsons, Cleo III “Trey,” Patrick B., Jacob, and Joshua Saltsman; sisters, Mary Hayes and Dorothy Matney; brother, Danny Saltsman; and a whole slew of nieces and nephews.
A visitation was Tuesday, April 12 and services for Cleo were held on Wednesday, April 13 at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home in Louisville, Kentucky. He was laid to rest in Mt. Holly Cemetery, Fairdale, Kentucky.
