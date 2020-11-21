Clyde Thomas Childress, age 68, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at Logan Memorial Hospital in Russellville, Kentucky.
He was born on Sept. 14, 1952 in Springfield, Illinois, the son of the late Pat and Nellie Mae Davis Childress.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Graveside Service was held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Claggett United Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Mike Cannon officiating.
