Connard Lee Spencer, age 63, of Big Clifty, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022 at his residence. He was born on March 26, 1959 in Leitchfield the son of Lacy “Jr.” and Katherine Kinkade Spencer.
Left to honor Connard’s memory are his children, Travis Higdon, Carrie Higdon and Stephanie Spencer; and his mother, Katherine Spencer.
Aside from his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Bauch Spencer.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Tim Dennis officiating. Burial was in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation was held from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday and again from 9 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
