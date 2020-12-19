Connie M. Stevenson, age 73, of Clarkson, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at her residence. She was born April 12, 1947 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the daughter of Hubert and Eva Higdon Mercer.
She is survived by her four children, Evonda Kiper, Richard Stump, Carolina Brooks, and Timothy Stevenson.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Ray Stevenson, and her daughter, Juanita Payton.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. She will be laid to rest in the Payton Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Sunday at the funeral home.
All those who wish to honor and remember Mrs. Stevenson in person at the funeral home are required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.