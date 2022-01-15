Cora Mae Cardwell, age 83, of Caneyville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. Cora was born May 23, 1938 in Butler County to the late William & Myrtle Wilson.
She leaves behind a son, Avery Flener, and his wife, Carla; her husband, Ed; and a son-in-law, Phillip Taylor.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Avery Flener & Theron Cardwell; her daughter, Patty Taylor; and one son, Owen Flener.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 at the Caneyville Memorial Chapel. She was laid to rest in the New Hope Cemetery in Butler County. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the funeral home.
