Coy O’Neal Houchin, 82, of Bowling Green, passed away Tuesday, May 25 at the Medical Center.
He was born April 2, 1939 to the late Estel and Bertha Jaggers Houchins. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra Houchin Norris; six sisters and two brothers. Coy was a retired salesman from Wickes and MidSouth Lumber. He also worked for several years at Future Designs in Leitchfield, Kentucky. He was saved at the age of 15 and became a member of Otter Gap Missionary Baptist Church for the past 67 years. He was a 50 years member of Washington Meredith Masonic Lodge #355 F&AM.
Coy had a great love for the outdoors and gardening, but mostly loved spending time with family and friends. He will be missed by many.
Coy is survived by his wife, Brenda Houchin, of 36 years; daughter, Jennifer Gamble (Derek); stepson, Scott Smith (Laura); four grandchildren, Nathan Hayes, Austin Sims (Rachel), Riley Sims, Tanner Wilson (Corbin), and Connor Smith; one great-grandson; two sisters, Gail Pinet and Alta Dunn; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Otter Gap Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Coy’s memory to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
