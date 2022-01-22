Crystal Russell Deweese, age 57, of Taylorsville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 at her residence.
She was born on Aug. 21, 1964 in Hardin County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Luther Ross and Emma Rose Reed Russell.
She is survived by her life partner, Christopher Dixon, and her children, Chad Russell (Lindsey), of Versailles, Chase Stinnett (Elizabeth), of Bardstown, and Heather Broker (Steven), of Mt. Washington.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Tim Dennis will be officiating. Burial will be in the Wortham Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services.
The family requests that those attending the visitation or funeral service please wear a mask while paying their respect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.