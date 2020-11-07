Cuba Jean Ramsey, age 92, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at her home.
She was born on March 25, 1928 in Eddyville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Rob Roy and Margaret Bridges Wadlington.
She is survived by her sons, Mike Ramsey (Patty), of Chalybeate, Kentucky, and Glen Ray Ramsey (Sharon), of Clarkson, Kentucky; daughter, Nancy Kiper (Otis), of Leitchfield; and a son-in-law, Brock Brocato, of Louisville, Kentucky.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Glen Ray Ramsey, Sr., and her daughter, Glenda Brocato.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Chester Shartzer will be officiating. Burial will be in Leitchfield Memory Gardens.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and will also be from 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
The interest of the health and safety of the families we serve, masks must be worn throughout the visitation and funeral service.
