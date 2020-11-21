Curtis Lee Reams, age 85, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at Spring View Nursing and Rehab.
He was born on Oct. 24, 1935 in Cub Run, Kentucky, the son of the late Walter Lee and Mary Elizabeth Smith Reams.
He is survived by his sons, Gerald Reams (Susan), Timothy Lee Reams, and Walt Reams (Lesa).
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Winnie Powell Reams, and a daughter-in-law, Julie Burke Reams.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was in the Broadford Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services.
