D. Glenn Braun, age 61, of Leitchfield, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born Feb. 11, 1960 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of Martin Lee Braun and Mary Carlene Hill Braun.
He is survived by his wife, Rita Braun; his five children, Keycia Collard (Kirk), Morgan Lucas (Jason), Jaime Harp (Dwight), David Horn (Sarah), and Ty Davis (Kaylan); and his mother, Mary Braun.
He was preceded in death by his father, Martin Braun.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church. He will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday and will also be held from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.