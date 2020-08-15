Daniel Edward Clark, 76, of Tar Hill, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was born on Feb. 5, 1944 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the son of the late Joseph Paul Clark and Rosa Catherine Milliner Clark.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Lou Stinson Clark, of Tar Hill, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at the St. Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Gary Dale Clark, Rev. Steve Holman, and Rev. Tony Stevenson officiating. Burial was in the St. Paul Cemetery. Prayer service was held Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home until time of services at the church.
