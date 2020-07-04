Daniel Wayne Gordon, Jr., age 39, of McDaniels, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his home.
He was born on Dec. 2, 1980, in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of the late Daniel Wayne Sr. and Linda Holthouser Gordon.
He is survived by his wife, Becky Duncan Gordon, of McDaniels, and stepchildren, Rebecca Burnette, Samuel and Andrew Whitely.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Jacob McClure officiating. Burial was in the Duncan Family Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Thursday until service time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.