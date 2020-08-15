On Monday Aug. 10, 2020, Dannie Olson, 37, passed away from a heart attack at home while trying to recover from hip surgery. Dannie was an amazing husband to Sarah Olson and loving father to Taylor Pickerell. He is preceded in death by his father, Dannie D. Olson Sr., and his mother, Carla (Shaffer) Olson. He is survived by his wife, Sarah; step-daughter, Taylor Pickerell; grandmother, Helen Shaffer; aunt, Crystal (Jimmy); and several cousins. Dannie made a huge impact on so many people during his short life, including Bill Bonis (Rebecca, Michael, Charlotte), Mary Ellen and Peter Nemeth, Randy Whitehouse, Kevin Crowhorn, Rolance Gaddy, BJ Puckett, and his whole AutoZone family. A celebration of Dannie’s life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Martha Catholic Church, 2825 Klondike Lane, Louisville, KY 40218.

