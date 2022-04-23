Danny Ray Duvall, age 59, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Robley Rex Veteran Medical Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was born on Oct. 25, 1962 in Leitchfield, KY, the son of the late Harlan Thomas and Sylvia Virginia Powell Duvall.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Duvall, of Leitchfield, and children, Daniel Duvall, of Louisville, Jessica Danielle Hicks (Jacob), of Caneyville, Raffy Scott, of Florida, Afton Anderson, of Leitchfield, and Ashley Anderson, of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Barrett Howard will be officiating. Burial will be in the Rabbit Flat Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Sunday until time of services.
