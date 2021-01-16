Danny Ray Haycraft, age 67, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at the Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center.
He was born on Oct. 16, 1953 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the son of the late Herman and Elsie Saltsman Haycraft.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary Haycraft, and three daughters, Angie Dennis (Josh), of Leitchfield, Kentucky, Elizabeth Hibbard (John), of Hudson, Kentucky, and Debra Coppage, of Leitchfield, Kentucky.
Funeral services were at 12 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Leon Ashley officiating. Burial was in the New Freedom Church Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services.
