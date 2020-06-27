Darrell Eugene Newton, age 72, of Clarkson, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born June 9, 1948 in Leitchfield, Kentucky the son of the late John Lloyd and Viola (Couch) Newton.
He is survived by his wife, Geneva Sue Newton; one son, Richard Dale Newton; and three step-sons, Johnnie Marvin Mathis (Amy), Kevin Scott Mathis (Jamie) and Derek Shawn Mathis.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was in the Woodcock Cemetery in Caneyville. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
