David Allen Knick, age 37, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at his home.
He was born on Jan. 20, 1983 in Nashville, Tennessee the son of Kimberly Knick Holderman and the late James “Jimmy” Holderman.
He is survived by his son, Kristopher, of Elizabethtown, and a daughter, Dixie, of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his father, James “Jimmy” Holderman.
Funeral services were at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Dermitt Funeral Home with Bro. Joey Decker officiating. Cremation followed.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Friday until time of service.
