David Clay Pawley, 52, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Sept. 2, 2021, with his loving family by his side.
A memorial service was held on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at St. Paul Catholic Church. A funeral processional proceeded at 10 a.m. CST from Rogers-Oller Funeral Home, Clarkson, Kentucky, to the church. At 11 a.m. CST, a gathering for the bereaved was held at the church gym, followed by Mass at 1 p.m. CST.
David was born in 1969 in Louisville, Kentucky to Larry Floyd Pawley and Geneva (Clark) Pawley.
David and Holli (Shown) married at St. Paul Catholic Church, in 1999. They share two beloved children, Meredith Grace and Cameron Ryan.
David is survived by his parents, Larry and Geneva; wife, Holli (Shown); daughter, Meredith; and son, Cameron.
