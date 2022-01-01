David “Cobb” Day, age 76, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at his home.
He was born on Sept. 14, 1945 in Grayson County, Kentucky, to the late Delmer and Dale Edwards Day.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Renfrow Day, and his daughter, Lynn Harris (Eddie).
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home with Bro. Ralph Beard officiating. Burial was in the New Hope Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services.
