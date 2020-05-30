David Colston, age 67, of Falls of Rough, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Baptist Health in Louisville.
He was born on Nov. 13, 1952 in Jackson, Mississippi, the son of the late Quentin and Margaret Shultz Colston.
He was a commercial diver, a former Deputy Sheriff for the Grayson County Sheriff’s Department and a former Fire Chief of the Falls of Rough Fire Department. He was a 1970 graduate from Fairdale High School in Louisville. He enjoyed volunteering his diving services to help his community, spending time at the lake, fishing, kayaking and was a member of the Falls of Rough Baptist Church.
He is survived by his three daughters, Tracy Lukee (Brian), of Mt. Washington, Kentucky, Cassie Langley (Timmy), of McDaniels, Kentucky, and Olivia Duvall (Tim), of Leitchfield, Kentucky; six granddaughters, Emma, Shelby, Savannah, Hannah, Maddie, and Mallie; one grandson, Casey; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Sonny Colston (Patty), of English, Indiana, and Richard Colston, of Vero Beach, Florida; one uncle, Coleman Colston (Marilyn), of Pleasureville, Kentucky; and one aunt, Debbie Graham, of Goshen, Kentucky.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Roger Allen officiating. Burial was in the Shady Grove Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services.
