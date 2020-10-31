David Keith Patterson, age 60, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at his home.
He was born on Aug. 16, 1960, in Leitchfield, Kentucky the son of the late Phillip W. Patterson and Mildred Jane Hatfield Patterson.
He retired as a heavy equipment operator for Escue Wood Preserving. He attended Western Kentucky University and received his Associate Degree in Computer Science from Kentucky Advanced Technology Institute in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, especially a Can-Am Spyder. He loved to camp, do flight stimulators and enjoyed anything to do with computers. He and his wife were members of Grayson County Beekeepers Association. He was a member of the Short Creek United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Lori Pierce Patterson, of Caneyville; daughters, Kirstin Lynn Gray (Antonio), of Lexington and Shallin Patterson (Philip), of Richmond; three grandchildren, Antonio Gray, Aidan Patterson and Jaxson Patterson; sister, Karen Patterson; and brothers, Phillip Patterson (Ellen) and Dennis Patterson (Sandy). Several nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at Dermitt Funeral Home. Burial was in the Leitchfield Memory Gardens.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 4 p.m. on Wednesday until 8 p.m. and on Thursday from 9 a.m. until time of service.
