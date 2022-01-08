David Lee Hoots, age 62, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at University of Louisville Hospital.
He was born on April 25, 1959, in Jacksonville, Illinois to his late father, Luther L. Hoots, and his mother, Mary A. Decker Hoots.
He is survived by his daughter, Tiffany Hoots Becker (Chad), of Arizona; son, Justen Hoots; mother, Mary A. Hoots; and his beloved significant other, Linda J. Brooks.
He was preceded in death by his father, Luther L. Hoots.
Cremation was chosen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.