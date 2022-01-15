David Ray Elder, 60, of Leitchfield, peacefully passed away with his loved ones by his side on Jan. 1, 2022. After his glorious meeting with Jesus, He was met by his parents: Everett J. and Edith Mae Elder.
David was married to the love of his life, Carla Elder for almost 34 years. Together they had one daughter, Shawna Means. Shawna’s husband, Aaron Means, was the son David never had.
David is survived by his mother & father in-law, Carl and Joyce Eskridge.
David was born and raised in the small town of Horse Branch, Kentucky.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan., 16, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. David Bastin will be officiating. Burial will be in the Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until time of the service.
