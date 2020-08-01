David Wayne VanMeter, age 63, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at his home.
David, born on June 16, 1957 to Aline Alley and Jack VanMeter, was the third of four siblings.
Preceded in death by his parents, he is survived by his companion, Dorothy Peters, of Owensboro, Kentucky.
Funeral services were held at the Dermitt Funeral Home at 2 p.m. CST on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Burial was in the Providence Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 11 a.m. CST on Wednesday until time of service.
