Daymon B. Edwards, 101, of Louisville, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021.
He was born in Grayson County and was a KY Colonel and Jehovah’s Witness.
Daymon was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Wilma Edwards; and siblings, Verlene Powell, Gerene Kersey, Jessie Edwards and Cecil Edwards.
He is survived by children, Sherry Geissler (Art), Vickie Lampton (Kenny) and Damon Edwards, Jr. (Erika); sisters, Dorothy Shain (Isaac) and Patsy Swift (Herbert); grandchildren, Kelly Zoeller (Bill), Kirsten Raley (Mike), Kristy Hellman (Gary), Briana Abbott (Tommy), Kerry Hobbs (Joe), Bucky Geissler (Samantha), Donita Wilkins (Roger), Terry Edwards, Scott Edwards (Frankie) and Cheryl Edwards; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Daymon’s funeral service was at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 18 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, with entombment to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus.
