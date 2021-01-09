Debora Lynn Delk, age 62, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at Kindred Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was born on July 5, 1958 in Schweinfurt, Germany, the daughter of the late Donald Mac and Betty Jean Davis Tedford.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Laddie Delk, and her son, Mark Franklin Delk.
Cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
