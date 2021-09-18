Debra Ann Frank Bratcher, age 60, of Caneyville, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro, Kentucky. She was born on June 30, 1961 in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of Elmer Jackson “Bud” and Lola Maxine Edwards Frank, of Caneyville.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 43 years, Tommy Ervin Bratcher, and her daughter, Stephanie Ann (Andrew) Geary, of Caneyville.
Debbie is also survived by her mother, Lola Maxine Frank, of Caneyville.
She was preceded in death by her father, Elmer Jackson “Bud” Frank, and a son, Daniel Jackson Bratcher.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at Caneyville Memorial Chapel in Caneyville with Brother Glendon Geary officiating. Burial was in Layman Memorial Gardens. Visitation was held from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
