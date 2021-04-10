Delbert Smith Jr., age 69, of Clarkson, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021 at his residence. He was born May 9, 1951 in Clarkson, Kentucky, the son of Delbert, Sr. and Hettie Lee Meredith Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Loretta Smith, and his son, Mark Smith (Stacy).
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation was chosen in lieu of burial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.