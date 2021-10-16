Delia Helen West, age 94, of Cecilia, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at Maple Manor Christian Home in Sellersburg, Indiana.
She was born April 19, 1927 in Grayson County, to the late Ray and Dorothy Powell Priddy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Ray West, Sr.; a son, Terry West; a daughter, Sharon West; and a daughter-in-law, June West.
She is survived by three sons, Everett Ray West (Sandy), of Irvington, Kentucky, David West, Sr., of Louisville, Kentucky, and Jerry West (Martha), of Underwood, Indiana.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. (CDT) Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 at Watkins-Oller Funeral Home with Bro. Harvey Davis officiating. Burial followed in the Sanders Cemetery.
Visitation was from 3 to 7 p.m. (CDT) Monday and after 9 a.m. (CDT) Tuesday at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.