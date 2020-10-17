Delores “Doty” Stringfield, age 88, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at Grayson Nursing and Rehab.
She was born on Dec. 7, 1931 in Louisville, Kentucky the daughter of the late George and Emma Lee Gentry Gardner.
She attended the Smalls Grove Church in Caneyville.
She is survived by her two daughters, Debbie Osborne (Vince), of Tucson, Arizona, and Denise Bratcher (Rick), of Caneyville, Kentucky; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and some great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Donald Gardner, of Louisville, Kentucky. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her two husbands, Justice Flener and Thomas Stringfield; three daughters, Diane Wilson, Darlene Gill, and Donna Newby; and two sisters, Jean Richardson and Georgia Wilcoxson.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. CST Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at the Mount Washington Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
