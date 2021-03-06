Deloris Fulkerson, 71, of Clarkson, passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Fulkerson; her parents, Jack and Nora Dennis; two sons, Jamie Logsdon and Larry Logsdon; and one step-daughter, Tana Clark. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Melinda Ramos and Ed Ramos.
Funeral Services were held Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 12 Noon CST at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with Bro. Matt Brown officiating. Burial followed in Little Flock Cemetery.
Visitation was Monday from 4-8 p.m. CST at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home.
