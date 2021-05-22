Dena Ruth Webb, age 79, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Spring View Health and Rehab in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She was born on March 6, 1942 in Yeaman, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Wavie and Sylvia Smith Willoughby.
She is survived by her son, James H. Cook,
of Leitchfield.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Dennison; son, Timothy L. Cook; her first husband, Ed Cook, the father of her children; and her second husband, Robert Grant Webb.
Cremation was chosen at her request, with burial in the Yeaman Cemetery at a later date.
