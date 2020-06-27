Dennis Brant Whitaker, age 39, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 in Leitchfield.
He was born on Aug. 13, 1980 in Hardin County, Kentucky, the son of Rick and Anna King Whitaker.
He married his wife, Jeanie Bruner Whitaker, on Sept. 4, 2014.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanie Whitaker; children, Kelsey and Kolt Brantley Whitaker; step-son, Joseph Wyatt Miller; and his parents, Rick and Anna Whitaker.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Church of Joy in Leitchfield with Bro. Nathan Lowe officiating. Burial was in the New Hope-Sadler Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Church of Joy from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services.
