Dennis M. Schroader, age 50, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
He was born on Dec. 24, 1969 in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, the son of Roger and Carol Salings Schroader.
He is survived by his three children, Jordan Schroader (Alanna) and Linsey Decker (Chris), both of Leitchfield, and Colin Baize, of Rockfield; four grandchildren, Emma, Dalanie, Rowan and Hudson; three brothers, Dale Schroader (Tina), David Schroader (Susan) and Daniel Schroader (Patty), all of Horse Branch; and one sister, Renee Fentress (Jack), of Falls of Rough. He is also survived by his fiancée, Brenda Parks, of Caneyville.
Private services were held Saturday, May 23, 2020.
