Denver “Denny” Ray Williams, age 56, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville.
He was born on Jan. 20, 1965 in Clarkson, Kentucky, the son of Frances Elizabeth Grant Allen and the late Johnie Williams, Sr.
He is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Ashley N. Williams-Gilbert (Brian); his son, Corey C. Williams (Courtney); his mother, Frances Allen (Larry); and his stepmother, MaryLee Williams.
Other than his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Madonna S. Williams.
Visitation will be held at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. A private funeral service for immediate family will follow on Wednesday with Bro. Jay Kiper officiating. Burial will be in Williams Cemetery.
