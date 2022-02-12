Dewey Alvin (D.A.) Lasley, age 59, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, was born in November 1962 as the third of four children. He was the son of Mary Louise Lasley (Logsdon) and the late Damon Richard Lasley, of Grayson Springs, Kentucky.
He is the father of Christal Dempster (husband Donnie), Jed Buckles (wife Brandi), and Dustin Buckles (Katie), of Elizabethtown, Amanda Lasley, of Connelly Springs, North Carolina, Daniel Lasley (wife Holly) and Mariah Lasley, of Elizabethtown.
He was preceded in death by his father, Damon Lasley, of Leitchfield, and wife, Sandra (Sutton), of Elizabethtown, whom he loved deeply and cared for throughout their 23-year marriage.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. CST, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was next to his wife and beside his father at Antioch General Baptist church cemetery. Bro. Damon Lasley, Jr. officiated.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. CST Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 and from 9 a.m. Monday until time of services.
