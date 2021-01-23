Dewey Lee Farris, age 63, of Leitchfield, passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at his residence. He was born Aug. 25, 1957 in Bowling Green, Kentucky the son of Leon Whobrey and Georgia B. Farris Trafton.
Dewey is survived by his mother, Georgia B. Trafton.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leon Whobrey.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial will be in Bee Spring Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
All those who wish to honor and remember Dewey in person at the visitation or funeral are required to wear a mask while in the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.