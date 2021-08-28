Dexter Coleman England, Sr., age 75, of Falls of Rough, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 at his home.
He was born on Jan. 7, 1946 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of the late Denver and Garnet Payton England.
He is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Yvonne Colston and Donna Michele England, both of Falls of Rough, and one son, Brian Coleman England, of Falls of Rough.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by three sons, Kerry Coleman England, Dexter Coleman England, Jr., and Stephen Todd England.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at the England Cemetery in Falls of Rough. Burial will be in the England Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at which he will be moved to the Cemetery.
