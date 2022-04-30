Dolores “Dolye” Wooden, age 78, of Clarkson, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022 at her residence.
She was born June 28, 1943, in Big Clifty, to the late Emmett Lee and Guyida Idell McGrew Meredith.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Austin Wooden.
Dolye is survived by three children, Chandra Solis, Rob Wooden (Consuelo) and Brandy Bailey (Kelvin).
A memorial visitation was held from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home and from 9 a.m. to 12 Noon Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at the funeral home.
