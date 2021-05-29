Dominic William Hughes, age 20, of Leitchfield, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021 in Elizabethtown. He was born April 22, 2001 in Leitchfield the son of Danny William and Lee Merrick Dantic Hughes.
Left to honor Dominic’s memory are his parents, Danny and Lee Hughes.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Nathan Lowe officiating. Burial was in Layman Memorial Gardens. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.
