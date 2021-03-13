Don Robert Davis, age 65, of Caneyville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 at the University of Louisville Hospital. He was born Nov. 9, 1955 in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Weldon and Helen Klee Davis.
He is survived by
his wife of 39 years,
Lori L. Lamkin Davis, and two children, Donald R. Davis, Jr. and Margaret Merren (Michael).
He was preceded in death by his parents.
