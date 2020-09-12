Dona Frances Spencer, age 84, of Big Clifty, passed away, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Grayson Nursing and Rehab.
She was born on Oct. 31, 1935, in Hardin County to the late Charlie and Alice Williams Jaggers. She was a member of Jericho Missionary Baptist Church, a retired sewing machine operator from Phar Shar and a homemaker.
Other than her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Washington Spencer, and three brothers, Edward, James and Kenneth Jaggers.
She is survived by two children, Rebecca (Scotty) Logsdon, of Clarkson, and Rondell Spencer, of Big Clifty; two grandchildren, Eric (Renee) Logsdon, of Clarkson, and Shon (Chip) Newton, of Leitchfield; five great-grandchildren, Chase Logsdon, Chasis McConnell, Samantha (Tyler) Beauchamp, Corie (Adam) Fields and Clay Newton; two great-great-grandchildren, James Reed Hatcher and Owen Russell Beauchamp; a brother, William Robert Jaggers, of Louisville; and a sister, Elizabeth Sanders, of Upton.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with Bro. Randell Kessinger and Bro. Kevin Thomas officiating. Burial was in the Mt. Zion Christian Church Cemetery.
Visitation was from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
