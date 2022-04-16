Donald Brooks, age 76 of Caneyville, passed away Saturday night, April 9, 2022 at his residence. Donald was born Nov. 13, 1945 in Caneyville to the late Gladys Lewis Brooks and Leander Jack Brooks.
Donald leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Fran; one daughter, Jennifer, and son-in-law, Wayne.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Caneyville Memorial Chapel in Caneyville with Bro. Roger Allen officiating. He was laid to rest in New Hope Cemetery in Caneyville. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday and again from 9 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
