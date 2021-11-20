Donald DeWayne Clark, age 80, of Leitchfield, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 at his residence.
He was born May 23, 1941, in the Duff community of Grayson County to the late Hubert and Ermal Graham Clark.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Vincent Clark.
He is survived by a daughter, Tammy Clark, and four sons, Jamie (Rhonda) Clark, Terry (Marcella) Clark, Jason (Valerie) Clark and Trevor Clark.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at Watkins-Oller Funeral Home with Bro. Murrell Meredith and Bro. R.L. Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Leitchfield Memorial Gardens.
Visitation was from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
