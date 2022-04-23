Donald E. Embry, age 72, of Clarkson, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Owensboro Health-Twin Lakes in Leitchfield.
He was born Jan. 1, 1950, in Breckinridge County, to the late Eugene and Eva Basham Embry.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Michele Webb.
Donnie is survived by his wife, Burnese Bell Embry, and two sons, William (Robin) Green and Michael (Julie) Green.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022 at Little Flock Baptist Church with Bros. Charles Larry Bell and Terry Priddy officiating. Burial followed in the Little Flock Cemetery.
Visitation was from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Rogers-Oller Funeral Home.
