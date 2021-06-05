Donald Terry “Donny” Phelps Jr., age 48, of Hardin Springs, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at his home.
He was born on Aug. 6, 1972 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, the son of Stella Drane Phelps and the late Donald Terry Phelps Sr.
He is survived by his children, David Scott Phelps, Felicia LaChelle Jarboe (Dakota) and Alyssa Brooke Phelps, all of Leitchfield; and his mother, Stella Phelps, of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Funeral services were at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Randy Dennis officiating. Burial was in the Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of services.
