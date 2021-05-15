Donna Bush Probus, age 89, of Clarkson, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
She was born Nov. 30, 1931 in Big Clifty to the late Elmer and Anna Hale Bush.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Julian Probus, and a son, Phillip Probus.
She is survived by two sons, Fredrick Probus and Jeffrey Probus.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church with Rev. Steve Hohman officiating. Burial followed in the St. Elizabeth Cemetery.
Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the church.
A prayer service was held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.