Donna F. House, age 55, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at Baptist Health Hardin Hospital in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
She was born on Feb. 5, 1966 in Louisville, the daughter of the late Donald Myers and Ethel Rose (Ingram) Sullivan.
She was a retired factory worker, having worked at Trim Masters, MTD and Plastikon. She enjoyed cross stitching, embroidery and working with a plastic canvas. She was a member of the American Legion Post #81 and #87. She was a member of the Ladies’ Auxiliary, where she sold pull tabs during BINGO on Mondays and Fridays. She loved music by Rascal Flatts and George Strait. She also had a pet peacock.
She is survived by her husband, Eddy House, of Leitchfield; daughters, Amy Lindsey (Thomas), of South, Kentucky, and Lisa Kipper (Jared), of Leitchfield; step-children, LeAnn Ellis (Larry), John (Ariel), Eddy Jr. (Stephanie), James, and Michael (Dena) House; four grandchildren, Sydney, Dean, Amelia and Parker; 13 step-great-grandchildren, Devon, Lincoln, Cooper, Cruze, Zachery, Kaylee, Nicholas, Blake, Corbin, Jessica, Katelyn, Carolyn and Ethan; two step-great-grandchildren, Oliviah and Chandler; one brother, Jean Sullivan; her best friend, Jennifer Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Wayne Clemons officiating. Cremation was chosen, with burial at a later date in the South Union Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. Friday until time of services.
