Donnie Gene Lindsey, age 75, of Falls of Rough, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at Hardinsburg Nursing and Rehab.
He was born on August 18, 1946 in Caneyville, Kentucky, the son of the late Eardie and Cora (Langdon) Lindsey.
He is survived by his wife, Lida Erue Lindsey, of Falls of Rough, and two sons, Robert Lindsey (Patty Mudd), of Leitchfield, and Terry Lindsey (Cerenia), of Clinton, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation was chosen.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 at Lone Star Church of Christ at 2 p.m. Ray Pack will be officiating.
Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. and continue until service time.
