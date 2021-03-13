Dora Ann Cook, age 85, of Clarkson, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at her residence. She was born Sept. 3, 1935 in Shrewsbury, Kentucky the daughter of Elba and Noma Wilson Cook. She was a mother who worked non-stop, loved to sew, gardening, singing, playing the drums, and listening to country music.
She is survived by her children, Zachary Burden (Angel), Cathy Helson, Erma Lindsey (Frankie), Ike Burden, Rose Cottrell, and Shawn Hilligoss (Jimmy); 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert and Irvin Cook; two sisters, Jerline Wilson and Sylvia Brooks; and the love of her life, David Nelson.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Tom Burden; three sisters, Lillie Cottrell, Flossie Clark Pedigo, and Rochellie Logsdon; and her first husband, Henry Clay Burden.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. She will be laid to rest in the Tom Cook Cemetery. Visitation was held Friday from 5-8 p.m., and will also be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
